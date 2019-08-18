bbs.spamgourmet.com

by Gilla » Tue Aug 20, 2019 1:53 pm

Josh,

That sucks, and even if spamgourmet shut down regardless, I wish that this wasn't happening to you.

Thoughts and prayers go out to you.

Yes, please send out a headsup email to everyone ASAP. It's not spam, and will help people to plan. I only accidentally noticed this linked from homepage because a friend told me.



I've been here since 2004 or before (not sure exactly)

Your message stats: 62,770 forwarded, 142,870 eaten. You have 1547 spamgourmet address(es).



For everyone else:

spamex.com looks like it's the closest similar thing to fit my needs, although paid and with some limitations. There's one or two other free ones for smaller amounts of mail and aliases.

I'm going to be getting a personal domain name (look's like a .com is on sale from godaddy for about $10 a year), so that I won't have to do this again if spamex shuts down. Potentially that allows me the option of even running my own mail server at some point in the future.

I'll be doing this asap because that's a lot of emails to change! I'll also be taking this chance to change over to a different gmail account as the primary destination, the one I use now was too simple and people type it in all the time signing up for things (by mistake or on purpose I don't know).



Anyone know if Josh has ever released info on how this spamgourmet setup or the source code? In case I ever want to run a personal version for myself?