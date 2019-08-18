Hey everyone
I'm working toward the least yucky way to shut down the spamgourmet service. Shutting down with as much warning as I can has become the best alternative.
It's critical that you change your spamgourmet email addresses to another service as soon as you can!
A few months ago, we stopped accepting new users. The next step will likely be to stop allowing new spamgourmet addresses to be created - I hope to do that soon.
I want to give everyone as much time to switch to a new service as I can - that's my primary concern. If you haven't been working on an alternative for your own use, now is a great time to start
As we get closer to shutting down, I plan to send a notice message to the spamgourmet user base (this will be the only email ever sent to the group of spamgourmet users). The user base is a much larger number than the bbs users or twitter followers, but I'm hoping that most spamgourmet users are inactive these days.
I don't have dates, but will post them as I can. Again - my goal is to make this as easy as I can. I will also keep things running as long as I can.
Given my health situation (https://bbs.spamgourmet.com/viewtopic.php?f=5&t=1766), I don't have the resources to communicate on the topic, unfortunately, so please accept my apology in advance for probably not responding to inquiries. I'm not happy about this move, but given my deteriorating state, and the privacy ultimatum that I've sworn to, it's what I've got to do
Josh